All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8311 Metto Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8311 Metto Rd
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM

8311 Metto Rd

8311 Metto Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8311 Metto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
K-5: Jacksonville Heights
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Nathan B. Forrest High
2BR mobile home with fresh paint and newly remodeled! Rent includes water/sewer, great value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Metto Rd have any available units?
8311 Metto Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8311 Metto Rd have?
Some of 8311 Metto Rd's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Metto Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Metto Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Metto Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8311 Metto Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8311 Metto Rd offer parking?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have a pool?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have accessible units?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia