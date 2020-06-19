Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8311 Metto Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8311 Metto Rd
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8311 Metto Rd
8311 Metto Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8311 Metto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
K-5: Jacksonville Heights
6-8: Jefferson Davis Middle
9-12: Nathan B. Forrest High
2BR mobile home with fresh paint and newly remodeled! Rent includes water/sewer, great value!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8311 Metto Rd have any available units?
8311 Metto Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8311 Metto Rd have?
Some of 8311 Metto Rd's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8311 Metto Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Metto Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Metto Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8311 Metto Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8311 Metto Rd offer parking?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have a pool?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have accessible units?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Metto Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Metto Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia