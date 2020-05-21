Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8305 Homeport Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8305 Homeport Ct.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8305 Homeport Ct.
8305 Homeport Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8305 Homeport Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Hurry In Price Won't Last Long** - Deposit equal to 1 months rent!
$50.00 app fee
Apply @ upsidepm.com
(RLNE5388314)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. have any available units?
8305 Homeport Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8305 Homeport Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Homeport Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Homeport Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8305 Homeport Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. offer parking?
No, 8305 Homeport Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 Homeport Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. have a pool?
No, 8305 Homeport Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. have accessible units?
No, 8305 Homeport Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Homeport Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 Homeport Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 Homeport Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia