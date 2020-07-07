All apartments in Jacksonville
830 Lasalle Street - 2
830 Lasalle Street - 2

830 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 950 sf, 2-bedroom/1 bath apartment, with a picturesque view of the St. Johns River, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of San Marco, as well as the new MD Anderson/Baptist hospital. Upon walking up to the front door of this 1st floor apartment, you can immediately tell that this is smart home by its Nest Hello doorbell, which sends you video images through your phone whenever a visitor rings your door bell, as well as the Yale–Nest deadbolt, which allows you to remotely lock/unlock your front door from wherever you are. Inside, you'll find oak floors that have been painstakingly restored to their original beauty, as well as high ceilings. The kitchen has brand new, white shaker cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has central HVAC controlled by a Nest Learning thermostat, a brand new full-sized front-loading washer/dryer, as well as 1 assigned covered parking space. The river front backyard is currently under renovation, but current plans include the addition of a large deck, an outdoor barbecue area, fire pit, and faux beach for all our residents to enjoy. Pets are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and the property will have its own dog park. This desirable home has all the charm of historic San Marco but has been updated with all the modern conveniences and efficiencies one would wish to have in their home.

After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1st month's rent is immediately payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, an addition 1-month security deposit is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.
830 LaSalle St. has four (4) 2-bedroom, 1 bath apartments, all with beautiful panoramic views of the St. Johns River. It is 1 of 8 buildings within the Harbor View Apartment complex, which has a total of 17 apartments on almost an acre of land. While many of the units have in-unit washers & dryers, the property also has a common laundry room. The other buildings include another quad, three (3) duplexes, and three (3) garage apartments. The property has eighteen (18) on site parking spaces, ten (10) of which are covered spaces, and 6 parking garages that can be used for storage or parking. The river front yard is currently under renovation, but is anticipated to have a dock with a boat lift, a lounging deck, barbecue area, a faux beach and a fire pit. The property will also have a fenced in dog walk. It located a short walk to both San Marco shops/restaurants and the MD Anderson/Baptist medical facilities, and a five (5) minute drive to downtown Jacksonville & the Riverside neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 have any available units?
830 Lasalle Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 have?
Some of 830 Lasalle Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Lasalle Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
830 Lasalle Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Lasalle Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 830 Lasalle Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 830 Lasalle Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.

