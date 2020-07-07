830 Lasalle Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in this newly renovated 950 sf, 2-bedroom/1 bath apartment, with a picturesque view of the St. Johns River, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of San Marco, as well as the new MD Anderson/Baptist hospital. Upon walking up to the front door of this 1st floor apartment, you can immediately tell that this is smart home by its Nest Hello doorbell, which sends you video images through your phone whenever a visitor rings your door bell, as well as the Yale–Nest deadbolt, which allows you to remotely lock/unlock your front door from wherever you are. Inside, you'll find oak floors that have been painstakingly restored to their original beauty, as well as high ceilings. The kitchen has brand new, white shaker cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has central HVAC controlled by a Nest Learning thermostat, a brand new full-sized front-loading washer/dryer, as well as 1 assigned covered parking space. The river front backyard is currently under renovation, but current plans include the addition of a large deck, an outdoor barbecue area, fire pit, and faux beach for all our residents to enjoy. Pets are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and the property will have its own dog park. This desirable home has all the charm of historic San Marco but has been updated with all the modern conveniences and efficiencies one would wish to have in their home.



After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1st month's rent is immediately payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, an addition 1-month security deposit is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.

830 LaSalle St. has four (4) 2-bedroom, 1 bath apartments, all with beautiful panoramic views of the St. Johns River. It is 1 of 8 buildings within the Harbor View Apartment complex, which has a total of 17 apartments on almost an acre of land. While many of the units have in-unit washers & dryers, the property also has a common laundry room. The other buildings include another quad, three (3) duplexes, and three (3) garage apartments. The property has eighteen (18) on site parking spaces, ten (10) of which are covered spaces, and 6 parking garages that can be used for storage or parking. The river front yard is currently under renovation, but is anticipated to have a dock with a boat lift, a lounging deck, barbecue area, a faux beach and a fire pit. The property will also have a fenced in dog walk. It located a short walk to both San Marco shops/restaurants and the MD Anderson/Baptist medical facilities, and a five (5) minute drive to downtown Jacksonville & the Riverside neighborhood.