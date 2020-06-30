All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
830 Lasalle Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
830 Lasalle Street - 1
Last updated January 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

830 Lasalle Street - 1

830 Lasalle St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

830 Lasalle St, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 950 sf, 2-bedroom/1 bath apartment, with a picturesque view of the St. Johns River, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops of San Marco, as well as the new MD Anderson/Baptist hospital. Upon walking up to the front door of this 1st floor apartment, you can immediately tell that this is smart home by its Nest Hello doorbell, which sends you video images through your phone whenever a visitor rings your door bell, as well as the Yale–Nest deadbolt, which allows you to remotely lock/unlock your front door from wherever you are. Inside, you'll find oak floors that have been painstakingly restored to their original beauty, as well as high ceilings. The kitchen has brand new, white shaker cabinets with slow-close hinges, quartz counter tops, and high-end stainless-steel appliances. The unit also has central HVAC controlled by a Nest Learning thermostat, a brand new full-sized front-loading washer/dryer, as well as 1 assigned covered parking space. Pets are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. This desirable home has all the charm of historic San Marco but has been updated with all the modern conveniences and efficiencies one would wish to have in their home.

After completing our online application, there is a $50 background fee which is used to run a credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Upon approval, the 1 month security is immediately payable to reserve the unit. Upon lease signing, the 1st month's rent is payable. 12-month lease required. Call or text Glenn at (904) 274-0294 to arrange a showing.
830 LaSalle St. has four (4) 2-bedroom, 1 bath apartments, all with beautiful panoramic views of the St. Johns River. It is 1 of 8 buildings within the Harbor View Apartment complex, which has a total of 17 apartments on almost an acre of land. While many of the units have in-unit washers & dryers, the property also has a common laundry room. The other buildings include another quad, three (3) duplexes, and three (3) garage apartments. The property has eighteen (18) on site parking spaces, ten (10) of which are covered spaces, and 6 parking garages that can be used for storage or parking. The river front yard is currently under renovation, but is anticipated to have a dock with a boat lift, a lounging deck, barbecue area, a faux beach and a fire pit. The property is also planning to have a fenced in dog walk. It located a short walk to both San Marco shops/restaurants and the MD Anderson/Baptist medical facilities, and a five (5) minute drive to downtown Jacksonville & the Riverside neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 have any available units?
830 Lasalle Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 have?
Some of 830 Lasalle Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Lasalle Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
830 Lasalle Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Lasalle Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 830 Lasalle Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 830 Lasalle Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Lasalle Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Lasalle Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwoodBaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwoodSecret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleCollege of Coastal Georgia