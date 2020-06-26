All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8291 Rocky Creek Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

8291 Rocky Creek Court

8291 Rocky Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

8291 Rocky Creek Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court have any available units?
8291 Rocky Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8291 Rocky Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
8291 Rocky Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8291 Rocky Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8291 Rocky Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court offer parking?
No, 8291 Rocky Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8291 Rocky Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 8291 Rocky Creek Court has a pool.
Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 8291 Rocky Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8291 Rocky Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8291 Rocky Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8291 Rocky Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
