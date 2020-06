Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gardens of Bridgehampton - Ground floor, 849 SQ foot 1 bedroom condo, has elevector service, very large closet, has a patio which can open door from living room and bedroom. Very large living room. Basic cable, water, sewer, garbage are included in the rent while provided by the HOA. Renter need pay HOA $50 one time registration fee before move in.



(RLNE4386614)