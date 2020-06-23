All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 ALLISON ST

826 Allison Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Allison Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Garage studio apartment. Unit has wood floors and newer appliances. Window air and heat. Bathroom includes stand up shower. Garage and storage on first floor do not convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 ALLISON ST have any available units?
826 ALLISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 ALLISON ST have?
Some of 826 ALLISON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 ALLISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
826 ALLISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 ALLISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 826 ALLISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 826 ALLISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 826 ALLISON ST does offer parking.
Does 826 ALLISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 ALLISON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 ALLISON ST have a pool?
No, 826 ALLISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 826 ALLISON ST have accessible units?
No, 826 ALLISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 826 ALLISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 ALLISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
