8254 Rigel Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are now accepting applications for this townhome. Be the first to live in this brand new four bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Ready to tour this home? Call to register for your self-guided tour at a time that is most convenient for you. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.