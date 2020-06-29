All apartments in Jacksonville
8254 Rigel Rd
8254 Rigel Rd

8254 Rigel Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8254 Rigel Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Killarney Shores

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this townhome. Be the first to live in this brand new four bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome featuring granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Ready to tour this home? Call to register for your self-guided tour at a time that is most convenient for you. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8254 Rigel Rd have any available units?
8254 Rigel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8254 Rigel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8254 Rigel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8254 Rigel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8254 Rigel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8254 Rigel Rd offer parking?
No, 8254 Rigel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8254 Rigel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8254 Rigel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8254 Rigel Rd have a pool?
No, 8254 Rigel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8254 Rigel Rd have accessible units?
No, 8254 Rigel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8254 Rigel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8254 Rigel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8254 Rigel Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8254 Rigel Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

