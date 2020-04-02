All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8250 Oak Crossing Drive

8250 W Oak Crossing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8250 W Oak Crossing Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Adorable home located in Ortega Crossing close to NAS Jax. This cozy 3 bedroom home has beautiful tile flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious eat-in kitchen and family room. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive have any available units?
8250 Oak Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8250 Oak Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8250 Oak Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 Oak Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8250 Oak Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8250 Oak Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
