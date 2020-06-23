Rent Calculator
8250 OAK CROSSING DR W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
8250 OAK CROSSING DR W
8250 Oak Crossing Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
8250 Oak Crossing Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable home located in Ortega Crossing close to NAS Jax. This cozy 3 bedroom home has beautiful tile flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious eat-in kitchen and family room. Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W have any available units?
8250 OAK CROSSING DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W have?
Some of 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W currently offering any rent specials?
8250 OAK CROSSING DR W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W pet-friendly?
No, 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W offer parking?
No, 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W does not offer parking.
Does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W have a pool?
No, 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W does not have a pool.
Does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W have accessible units?
No, 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8250 OAK CROSSING DR W has units with dishwashers.
