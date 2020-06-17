Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8245 Paul Jones Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8245 Paul Jones Dr
8245 Paul Jones Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Location
8245 Paul Jones Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great value in this recently updated 3/1 in Lake Forest.
Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr have any available units?
8245 Paul Jones Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8245 Paul Jones Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8245 Paul Jones Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 Paul Jones Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr offer parking?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr have a pool?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr have accessible units?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8245 Paul Jones Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8245 Paul Jones Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
