8242 BARRACUDA RD

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home freshly painted with new carpeting, clean tile and wood flooring looking for new tenants. Nice back deck with screen in sitting area great for get-togethers. A definite must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
