Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8242 BARRACUDA RD

8242 Barracuda Road · No Longer Available
Location

8242 Barracuda Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home freshly painted with new carpeting, clean tile and wood flooring looking for new tenants. Nice back deck with screen in sitting area great for get-togethers. A definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8242 BARRACUDA RD have any available units?
8242 BARRACUDA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8242 BARRACUDA RD have?
Some of 8242 BARRACUDA RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8242 BARRACUDA RD currently offering any rent specials?
8242 BARRACUDA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8242 BARRACUDA RD pet-friendly?
No, 8242 BARRACUDA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8242 BARRACUDA RD offer parking?
No, 8242 BARRACUDA RD does not offer parking.
Does 8242 BARRACUDA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8242 BARRACUDA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8242 BARRACUDA RD have a pool?
No, 8242 BARRACUDA RD does not have a pool.
Does 8242 BARRACUDA RD have accessible units?
No, 8242 BARRACUDA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8242 BARRACUDA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8242 BARRACUDA RD has units with dishwashers.
