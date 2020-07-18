All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 29 2020 at 4:34 PM

824 Bunker Hill

824 Bunker Hill Boulevard · (904) 602-8340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

824 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2507 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 4 bedroom home with fenced yard and lots of living space (roughly 2,500 square feet!) for friends and family to enjoy. Spacious front yard features brick pavers and nice landscaping, interior has all new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms, brand new paint throughout, closets have plenty of storage space, and large backyard also has pavers and fence, the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining! Home also a very large attached storage area. New kitchen appliances to be installed upon receipt of security deposit! Dogs up to 60 pounds allowed. Don't miss this charming, updated home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Bunker Hill have any available units?
824 Bunker Hill has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 Bunker Hill have?
Some of 824 Bunker Hill's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Bunker Hill currently offering any rent specials?
824 Bunker Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Bunker Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Bunker Hill is pet friendly.
Does 824 Bunker Hill offer parking?
No, 824 Bunker Hill does not offer parking.
Does 824 Bunker Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Bunker Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Bunker Hill have a pool?
Yes, 824 Bunker Hill has a pool.
Does 824 Bunker Hill have accessible units?
No, 824 Bunker Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Bunker Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Bunker Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
