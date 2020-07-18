824 Bunker Hill

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Fantastic 4 bedroom home with fenced yard and lots of living space (roughly 2,500 square feet!) for friends and family to enjoy. Spacious front yard features brick pavers and nice landscaping, interior has all new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and bedrooms, brand new paint throughout, closets have plenty of storage space, and large backyard also has pavers and fence, the perfect spot for outdoor entertaining! Home also a very large attached storage area. New kitchen appliances to be installed upon receipt of security deposit! Dogs up to 60 pounds allowed. Don't miss this charming, updated home!