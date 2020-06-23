All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8235 Devoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8235 Devoe Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

8235 Devoe Street

8235 Devoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8235 Devoe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Marietta

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and we will waive your app fees with an approved application!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 8/31/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 Devoe Street have any available units?
8235 Devoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8235 Devoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
8235 Devoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 Devoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8235 Devoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 8235 Devoe Street offer parking?
No, 8235 Devoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 8235 Devoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8235 Devoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 Devoe Street have a pool?
No, 8235 Devoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 8235 Devoe Street have accessible units?
No, 8235 Devoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 Devoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8235 Devoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8235 Devoe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8235 Devoe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia