Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:07 PM

8231 Berry Avenue

8231 Berry Avenue · (904) 326-3178
Location

8231 Berry Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$693

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863279

Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 680 square feet of space, with amenities including refrigerator, oven, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a large yard. Minutes away from US-90.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 Berry Avenue have any available units?
8231 Berry Avenue has a unit available for $693 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8231 Berry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8231 Berry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 Berry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8231 Berry Avenue offer parking?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8231 Berry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 Berry Avenue have a pool?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8231 Berry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 Berry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8231 Berry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8231 Berry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
