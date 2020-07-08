All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT

8225 Halls Hammock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8225 Halls Hammock Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 BR/2.5 BA townhome. Laminate flooring in main living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Wood deck for outdoor enjoyment. Washer/dryer will remain as courtesy items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have any available units?
8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have?
Some of 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT currently offering any rent specials?
8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT pet-friendly?
No, 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT offer parking?
No, 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not offer parking.
Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have a pool?
No, 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not have a pool.
Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have accessible units?
No, 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia