3 BR/2.5 BA townhome. Laminate flooring in main living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Wood deck for outdoor enjoyment. Washer/dryer will remain as courtesy items.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT have any available units?
8225 HALLS HAMMOCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.