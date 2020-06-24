8221 HOT SPRINGS DR. N.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

McGirts Creek Living! - Wonderful home located in the McGirts Creek subdivision on Jacksonville's Westside. This home features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Additional features include a large living area with separate dining room. The full function kitchen offers a kitchen dining area, all appliances and plenty of cabinet & counter space. All bedrooms provide generous square footage and new laminate flooring has just been installed. A private patio and large fenced yard make this property a must see. Call today to schedule your private showing.



$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

1st App $50, Each Additional App $50, 1 App per Adult



(RLNE4366556)