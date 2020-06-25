8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR

8219 Sawmill Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244 McGirts Creek
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house on the Westside-Separate Living/Dining Rooms-Eat in Kitchen- NON Functioning Fireplace-Carpet-CH&A-Kitchen Equipped-Washer/Dryer Hookup-Patio-2 Car Garage-Fenced yard-Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
