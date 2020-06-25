All apartments in Jacksonville
8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR
8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR

8219 Sawmill Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Sawmill Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house on the Westside-Separate Living/Dining Rooms-Eat in Kitchen- NON Functioning Fireplace-Carpet-CH&A-Kitchen Equipped-Washer/Dryer Hookup-Patio-2 Car Garage-Fenced yard-Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR have any available units?
8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR have?
Some of 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 SAWMILL CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
