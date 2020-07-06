All apartments in Jacksonville
8219 Garden St.

8219 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Garden Street, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Cisco Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Affordable Rental - Affordable Bungalow available. 3/1. New paint and fresh clean up complete. Screen porch, fenced yard, eat in kitchen and more!

(RLNE5291525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Garden St. have any available units?
8219 Garden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8219 Garden St. currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Garden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Garden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 Garden St. is pet friendly.
Does 8219 Garden St. offer parking?
No, 8219 Garden St. does not offer parking.
Does 8219 Garden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Garden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Garden St. have a pool?
No, 8219 Garden St. does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Garden St. have accessible units?
No, 8219 Garden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Garden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Garden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8219 Garden St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8219 Garden St. does not have units with air conditioning.

