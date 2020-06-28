Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:49 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR
8208 International Village Drive
No Longer Available
Location
8208 International Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely landscaped property with bonus room, pool, fenced yard, shed, double sided fireplace, 2 car garage, refrigerator, close to shopping, Pet/wprior approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR have any available units?
8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR have?
Some of 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR offers parking.
Does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR has a pool.
Does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8208 INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
