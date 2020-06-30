All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD

8205 White Falls Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8205 White Falls Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath condo in a gated communicty close to JTB and I-95. New paint, 2 year old carpet , washer and dryer. Rent includes basic cable and internet. Attached 1 car garage; Community pool, playground and fitness center on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD have any available units?
8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD have?
Some of 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD offers parking.
Does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD has a pool.
Does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 WHITE FALLS BLVD has units with dishwashers.

