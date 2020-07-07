8205 Golden Bamboo Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/390ad6c070 ---- This new construction beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home features, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open floor plan, and plenty of space. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Pay Online Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections