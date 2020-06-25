All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

8201 DANDY AVE

8201 Dandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8201 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 DANDY AVE have any available units?
8201 DANDY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8201 DANDY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8201 DANDY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 DANDY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8201 DANDY AVE offer parking?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8201 DANDY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 DANDY AVE have a pool?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8201 DANDY AVE have accessible units?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 DANDY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 DANDY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 DANDY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
