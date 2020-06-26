All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

8189 TESSA TER E

8189 Tessa Ter E · No Longer Available
Location

8189 Tessa Ter E, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom 2 bath rental will be available for 07/01, has large yard. Close to NAS Jax and 295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8189 TESSA TER E have any available units?
8189 TESSA TER E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8189 TESSA TER E have?
Some of 8189 TESSA TER E's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8189 TESSA TER E currently offering any rent specials?
8189 TESSA TER E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8189 TESSA TER E pet-friendly?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E offer parking?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not offer parking.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have a pool?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not have a pool.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have accessible units?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not have accessible units.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not have units with dishwashers.
