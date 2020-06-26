Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8189 TESSA TER E
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
8189 TESSA TER E
8189 Tessa Ter E
·
No Longer Available
Location
8189 Tessa Ter E, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath rental will be available for 07/01, has large yard. Close to NAS Jax and 295.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have any available units?
8189 TESSA TER E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8189 TESSA TER E have?
Some of 8189 TESSA TER E's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8189 TESSA TER E currently offering any rent specials?
8189 TESSA TER E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8189 TESSA TER E pet-friendly?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E offer parking?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not offer parking.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have a pool?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not have a pool.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have accessible units?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not have accessible units.
Does 8189 TESSA TER E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8189 TESSA TER E does not have units with dishwashers.
