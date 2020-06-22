All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8189 Newport Road

8189 Newport Road · No Longer Available
Location

8189 Newport Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Private Pool, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/657463 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8189 Newport Road have any available units?
8189 Newport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8189 Newport Road have?
Some of 8189 Newport Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8189 Newport Road currently offering any rent specials?
8189 Newport Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8189 Newport Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8189 Newport Road is pet friendly.
Does 8189 Newport Road offer parking?
Yes, 8189 Newport Road does offer parking.
Does 8189 Newport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8189 Newport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8189 Newport Road have a pool?
Yes, 8189 Newport Road has a pool.
Does 8189 Newport Road have accessible units?
No, 8189 Newport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8189 Newport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8189 Newport Road does not have units with dishwashers.
