8188 CABIN LAKE CIR

AVAILABLE TODAY!!Move in ready 2/2 condo in the great Deerwood Center neighborhood. Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. The open floor plan has an open spacious kitchen, opens to large living space. Unit includes separate laundry space and attached 1 car garage. Community includes pool, work out room, and playground. RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET and ALARM SYSTEM. Gated community.E-mail or call today to schedule a tour.One year contract -Deposit: 1 month rent