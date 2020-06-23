All apartments in Jacksonville
8188 CABIN LAKE CIR

8188 Cabin Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8188 Cabin Lake Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE TODAY!!Move in ready 2/2 condo in the great Deerwood Center neighborhood. Perfect location, close to shopping, entertainment, highways, dining. The open floor plan has an open spacious kitchen, opens to large living space. Unit includes separate laundry space and attached 1 car garage. Community includes pool, work out room, and playground. RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET and ALARM SYSTEM. Gated community.E-mail or call today to schedule a tour.One year contract -Deposit: 1 month rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR have any available units?
8188 CABIN LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR have?
Some of 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8188 CABIN LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR offers parking.
Does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR has a pool.
Does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8188 CABIN LAKE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
