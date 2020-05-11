All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8187 CASSIE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8187 CASSIE RD
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

8187 CASSIE RD

8187 Cassie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Rolling Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8187 Cassie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ONE OF A KIND HOME!! RV/BOAT PARKING WITH A COVER AND RV SEPTIC TANK THAT CONNECTS TO THE CITY SEWER!! HUGE SCREENED POOL!! NO HOA!! FLORIDA ROOM!! LARGE STORAGE SHED!! POOL SERVICE WILL BE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8187 CASSIE RD have any available units?
8187 CASSIE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8187 CASSIE RD have?
Some of 8187 CASSIE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8187 CASSIE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8187 CASSIE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8187 CASSIE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD offer parking?
Yes, 8187 CASSIE RD offers parking.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have a pool?
Yes, 8187 CASSIE RD has a pool.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have accessible units?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia