8187 CASSIE RD
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM
8187 CASSIE RD
8187 Cassie Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8187 Cassie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ONE OF A KIND HOME!! RV/BOAT PARKING WITH A COVER AND RV SEPTIC TANK THAT CONNECTS TO THE CITY SEWER!! HUGE SCREENED POOL!! NO HOA!! FLORIDA ROOM!! LARGE STORAGE SHED!! POOL SERVICE WILL BE INCLUDED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have any available units?
8187 CASSIE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8187 CASSIE RD have?
Some of 8187 CASSIE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8187 CASSIE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8187 CASSIE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8187 CASSIE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD offer parking?
Yes, 8187 CASSIE RD offers parking.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have a pool?
Yes, 8187 CASSIE RD has a pool.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have accessible units?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8187 CASSIE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8187 CASSIE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
