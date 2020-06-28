All apartments in Jacksonville
8183 HIGHGATE DR
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

8183 HIGHGATE DR

8183 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8183 Highgate Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR have any available units?
8183 HIGHGATE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8183 HIGHGATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8183 HIGHGATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8183 HIGHGATE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8183 HIGHGATE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR offer parking?
No, 8183 HIGHGATE DR does not offer parking.
Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8183 HIGHGATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 8183 HIGHGATE DR has a pool.
Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR have accessible units?
No, 8183 HIGHGATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8183 HIGHGATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8183 HIGHGATE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8183 HIGHGATE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
