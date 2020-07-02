All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

8173 WOODS AVE

8173 Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8173 Woods Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 w/ a 1Car Garage, Available Now! Brand New Vinyl Plank Flooring Through Out (No Carpet). Clean and Ready to Move-In. $50 Application Fee, $100 Lease Prep Fee, $1250 Security Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 WOODS AVE have any available units?
8173 WOODS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8173 WOODS AVE have?
Some of 8173 WOODS AVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8173 WOODS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8173 WOODS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 WOODS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 8173 WOODS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8173 WOODS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 8173 WOODS AVE offers parking.
Does 8173 WOODS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8173 WOODS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 WOODS AVE have a pool?
No, 8173 WOODS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8173 WOODS AVE have accessible units?
No, 8173 WOODS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 WOODS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8173 WOODS AVE has units with dishwashers.

