All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8165 PLAZA GATE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8165 PLAZA GATE LN
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

8165 PLAZA GATE LN

8165 Plaza Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8165 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom 3 bath townhouse new paint inside and outside new Laminate flooring upstairs I bedroom downstairs 2 bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have walk in closets upstairs bedrooms have linen closets Downstairs bedroom is tile upstairs bedrooms are Laminate wood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN have any available units?
8165 PLAZA GATE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8165 PLAZA GATE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8165 PLAZA GATE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 PLAZA GATE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN offers parking.
Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN have a pool?
No, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN have accessible units?
No, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8165 PLAZA GATE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8165 PLAZA GATE LN does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia