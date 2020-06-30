8165 PLAZA GATE LN

8165 Plaza Gate Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Brierwood
3 Bedroom 3 bath townhouse new paint inside and outside new Laminate flooring upstairs I bedroom downstairs 2 bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms have walk in closets upstairs bedrooms have linen closets Downstairs bedroom is tile upstairs bedrooms are Laminate wood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
