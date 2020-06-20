All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E

8160 San Jose Manor Drive East · (904) 677-6777
Location

8160 San Jose Manor Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E have any available units?
8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E currently offering any rent specials?
8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E pet-friendly?
No, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E offer parking?
Yes, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E does offer parking.
Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E have a pool?
No, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E does not have a pool.
Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E have accessible units?
No, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8160 SAN JOSE MANOR DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
