8149 Idaho St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8149 Idaho St
8149 Idaho Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8149 Idaho Street, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Marietta
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
CUTE BUNGALOW ON THE WESTSIDE - 3BR/1BA home in Marietta, fenced in yard, well/septic Includes washer/dryer. Nice neighborhood.
(RLNE4684537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8149 Idaho St have any available units?
8149 Idaho St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8149 Idaho St currently offering any rent specials?
8149 Idaho St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8149 Idaho St pet-friendly?
No, 8149 Idaho St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8149 Idaho St offer parking?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not offer parking.
Does 8149 Idaho St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8149 Idaho St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8149 Idaho St have a pool?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have a pool.
Does 8149 Idaho St have accessible units?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have accessible units.
Does 8149 Idaho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8149 Idaho St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have units with air conditioning.
