All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8149 Idaho St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8149 Idaho St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8149 Idaho St

8149 Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

8149 Idaho Street, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Marietta

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
CUTE BUNGALOW ON THE WESTSIDE - 3BR/1BA home in Marietta, fenced in yard, well/septic Includes washer/dryer. Nice neighborhood.

(RLNE4684537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8149 Idaho St have any available units?
8149 Idaho St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8149 Idaho St currently offering any rent specials?
8149 Idaho St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8149 Idaho St pet-friendly?
No, 8149 Idaho St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8149 Idaho St offer parking?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not offer parking.
Does 8149 Idaho St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8149 Idaho St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8149 Idaho St have a pool?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have a pool.
Does 8149 Idaho St have accessible units?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have accessible units.
Does 8149 Idaho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8149 Idaho St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8149 Idaho St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia