Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM

8144 SUTTON PL E

8144 Sutton Place East · No Longer Available
Location

8144 Sutton Place East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
4 Br 2 1/2 bath all Laminate flooring and tile in kitchen and bathroomcommunity swimming pool and clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have any available units?
8144 SUTTON PL E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8144 SUTTON PL E currently offering any rent specials?
8144 SUTTON PL E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 SUTTON PL E pet-friendly?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E offer parking?
Yes, 8144 SUTTON PL E offers parking.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have a pool?
Yes, 8144 SUTTON PL E has a pool.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have accessible units?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not have units with air conditioning.

