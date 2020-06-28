Rent Calculator
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM
8144 SUTTON PL E
8144 Sutton Place East
No Longer Available
Location
8144 Sutton Place East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek
Amenities
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
4 Br 2 1/2 bath all Laminate flooring and tile in kitchen and bathroomcommunity swimming pool and clubhouse
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have any available units?
8144 SUTTON PL E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8144 SUTTON PL E currently offering any rent specials?
8144 SUTTON PL E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 SUTTON PL E pet-friendly?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E offer parking?
Yes, 8144 SUTTON PL E offers parking.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have a pool?
Yes, 8144 SUTTON PL E has a pool.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have accessible units?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8144 SUTTON PL E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8144 SUTTON PL E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
