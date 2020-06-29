All apartments in Jacksonville
8119 Cahoon Drive West

Location

8119 Cahoon Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West have any available units?
8119 Cahoon Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8119 Cahoon Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
8119 Cahoon Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 Cahoon Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 8119 Cahoon Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West offer parking?
No, 8119 Cahoon Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8119 Cahoon Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West have a pool?
No, 8119 Cahoon Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West have accessible units?
No, 8119 Cahoon Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 8119 Cahoon Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8119 Cahoon Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 8119 Cahoon Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
