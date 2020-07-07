8115 FREE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come visit this 3 bedroom 1 bath house in ''Oakwood Villas'' off Atlantic Ave. Open living room with a spacious dining/family room. Large partially fenced in back yard. Just a 7 minute drive from Regency Square and a 10 minute drive to downtown. Washer and dryer ''as is''. owner managed.