Come visit this 3 bedroom 1 bath house in ''Oakwood Villas'' off Atlantic Ave. Open living room with a spacious dining/family room. Large partially fenced in back yard. Just a 7 minute drive from Regency Square and a 10 minute drive to downtown. Washer and dryer ''as is''. owner managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8115 FREE AVE have any available units?
8115 FREE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.