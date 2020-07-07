All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

8109 Paul Jones Dr

8109 Paul Jones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8109 Paul Jones Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89b686f0b5 ---- This great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home is perfect for you. Features new carpet, bonus sun room, central A/C, carport, fenced in yard, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Paul Jones Dr have any available units?
8109 Paul Jones Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 Paul Jones Dr have?
Some of 8109 Paul Jones Dr's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Paul Jones Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Paul Jones Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Paul Jones Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 Paul Jones Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8109 Paul Jones Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8109 Paul Jones Dr offers parking.
Does 8109 Paul Jones Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Paul Jones Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Paul Jones Dr have a pool?
No, 8109 Paul Jones Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Paul Jones Dr have accessible units?
No, 8109 Paul Jones Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Paul Jones Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 Paul Jones Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

