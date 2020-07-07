8109 Paul Jones Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/89b686f0b5 ---- This great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home is perfect for you. Features new carpet, bonus sun room, central A/C, carport, fenced in yard, and much more! Come see for yourself! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.