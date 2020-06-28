All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 810 FRANKLIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
810 FRANKLIN ST
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

810 FRANKLIN ST

810 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

810 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath features a large front enclosed porch, laminate wood flooring, separate living and dining room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have any available units?
810 FRANKLIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 FRANKLIN ST have?
Some of 810 FRANKLIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 FRANKLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
810 FRANKLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 FRANKLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST offer parking?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have a pool?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia