Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
810 FRANKLIN ST
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM
810 FRANKLIN ST
810 Franklin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
810 Franklin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath features a large front enclosed porch, laminate wood flooring, separate living and dining room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have any available units?
810 FRANKLIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 810 FRANKLIN ST have?
Some of 810 FRANKLIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 810 FRANKLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
810 FRANKLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 FRANKLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST offer parking?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have a pool?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 810 FRANKLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 FRANKLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
