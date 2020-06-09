Brand New!! Beautiful 2/2/1 townhome, close to shopping, excellent restaurants, downtown. Two masters with ensuite baths, walk-in closets. Large pantry, dining nook plus breakfast bar, large family room, plenty of room to spread out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8093 ECHO SPRINGS RD have any available units?
8093 ECHO SPRINGS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.