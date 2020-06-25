Rent Calculator
808 Superior St
808 Superior St
808 Superior Street
·
Location
808 Superior Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 Superior St have any available units?
808 Superior St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 808 Superior St currently offering any rent specials?
808 Superior St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Superior St pet-friendly?
No, 808 Superior St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 808 Superior St offer parking?
No, 808 Superior St does not offer parking.
Does 808 Superior St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Superior St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Superior St have a pool?
No, 808 Superior St does not have a pool.
Does 808 Superior St have accessible units?
No, 808 Superior St does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Superior St have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Superior St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Superior St have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Superior St does not have units with air conditioning.
