Jacksonville, FL
808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD
808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
808 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD have any available units?
808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD have?
Some of 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD offer parking?
No, 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD have a pool?
No, 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD have accessible units?
No, 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 BONAPARTE LANDING BLVD has units with dishwashers.
