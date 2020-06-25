Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8063 San Jose Blvd.
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8063 San Jose Blvd.
8063 San Jose Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
8063 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. have any available units?
8063 San Jose Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 8063 San Jose Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8063 San Jose Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8063 San Jose Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8063 San Jose Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. offer parking?
No, 8063 San Jose Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8063 San Jose Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. have a pool?
No, 8063 San Jose Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8063 San Jose Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8063 San Jose Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8063 San Jose Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8063 San Jose Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
