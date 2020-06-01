All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

8049 Paul Jones Dr

8049 Paul Jones Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8049 Paul Jones Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56eb72d02c ----
You won't want to miss this super cute, renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Features fresh paint & flooring, nice kitchen & baths, A/C, fridge, stove, & washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online TODAY!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8049 Paul Jones Dr have any available units?
8049 Paul Jones Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8049 Paul Jones Dr have?
Some of 8049 Paul Jones Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8049 Paul Jones Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8049 Paul Jones Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8049 Paul Jones Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8049 Paul Jones Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8049 Paul Jones Dr offer parking?
No, 8049 Paul Jones Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8049 Paul Jones Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8049 Paul Jones Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8049 Paul Jones Dr have a pool?
No, 8049 Paul Jones Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8049 Paul Jones Dr have accessible units?
No, 8049 Paul Jones Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8049 Paul Jones Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8049 Paul Jones Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

