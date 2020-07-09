All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

8048 LEXINGTON DR

8048 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8048 Lexington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely renovated home ready for tenant. Lots of closets and large enclosed laundry room with additional storage. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8048 LEXINGTON DR have any available units?
8048 LEXINGTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8048 LEXINGTON DR have?
Some of 8048 LEXINGTON DR's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8048 LEXINGTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
8048 LEXINGTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8048 LEXINGTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 8048 LEXINGTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8048 LEXINGTON DR offer parking?
Yes, 8048 LEXINGTON DR offers parking.
Does 8048 LEXINGTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8048 LEXINGTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8048 LEXINGTON DR have a pool?
No, 8048 LEXINGTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 8048 LEXINGTON DR have accessible units?
No, 8048 LEXINGTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8048 LEXINGTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8048 LEXINGTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
