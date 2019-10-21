8044 Colonnade Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32244 McGirts Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3fdf850fb ---- Newly renovated home in a very hot neighborhood. Stainless appliances and nice bright kitchen. Good size home for family with nice deep lot. Ready to move in! This home does not come furnished.
Blinds Carpet Large Backyard Plenty Of Storage Tile Flooring Tile In Wet Areas Wood Style Flooring
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have any available units?
8044 Colonnade Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.