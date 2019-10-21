All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8044 Colonnade Ct E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8044 Colonnade Ct E

8044 Colonnade Court East · No Longer Available
Location

8044 Colonnade Court East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3fdf850fb ----
Newly renovated home in a very hot neighborhood. Stainless appliances and nice bright kitchen. Good size home for family with nice deep lot. Ready to move in! This home does not come furnished.

Blinds
Carpet
Large Backyard
Plenty Of Storage
Tile Flooring
Tile In Wet Areas
Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have any available units?
8044 Colonnade Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have?
Some of 8044 Colonnade Ct E's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 Colonnade Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
8044 Colonnade Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 Colonnade Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 8044 Colonnade Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E offer parking?
No, 8044 Colonnade Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 Colonnade Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have a pool?
No, 8044 Colonnade Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have accessible units?
No, 8044 Colonnade Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 Colonnade Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 Colonnade Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.

