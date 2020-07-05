All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:00 PM

804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard

804 Bonaparte Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

804 Bonaparte Landing Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jamestown

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home is where you'll want to live, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have any available units?
804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard offer parking?
No, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard has a pool.
Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Bonaparte Landing Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

