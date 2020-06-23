All apartments in Jacksonville
8037 CHATEAU DR S
8037 CHATEAU DR S

8037 Chateau Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

8037 Chateau Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with Living/dining combination, split bedroom floor plan. Family Room off kitchen. Includes Fridge, range, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have any available units?
8037 CHATEAU DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have?
Some of 8037 CHATEAU DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8037 CHATEAU DR S currently offering any rent specials?
8037 CHATEAU DR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 CHATEAU DR S pet-friendly?
No, 8037 CHATEAU DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S offer parking?
Yes, 8037 CHATEAU DR S does offer parking.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8037 CHATEAU DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have a pool?
No, 8037 CHATEAU DR S does not have a pool.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have accessible units?
No, 8037 CHATEAU DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 CHATEAU DR S has units with dishwashers.
