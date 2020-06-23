Rent Calculator
8037 CHATEAU DR S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
8037 CHATEAU DR S
8037 Chateau Drive South
·
No Longer Available
Location
8037 Chateau Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with Living/dining combination, split bedroom floor plan. Family Room off kitchen. Includes Fridge, range, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have any available units?
8037 CHATEAU DR S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have?
Some of 8037 CHATEAU DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8037 CHATEAU DR S currently offering any rent specials?
8037 CHATEAU DR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8037 CHATEAU DR S pet-friendly?
No, 8037 CHATEAU DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S offer parking?
Yes, 8037 CHATEAU DR S does offer parking.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8037 CHATEAU DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have a pool?
No, 8037 CHATEAU DR S does not have a pool.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have accessible units?
No, 8037 CHATEAU DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 8037 CHATEAU DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8037 CHATEAU DR S has units with dishwashers.
