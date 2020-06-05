All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8008 Macnaughton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8008 Macnaughton Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

8008 Macnaughton Drive

8008 Macnaughton Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8008 Macnaughton Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8008 Macnaughton Drive Jacksonville FL · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,499 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5803909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Macnaughton Drive have any available units?
8008 Macnaughton Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Macnaughton Drive have?
Some of 8008 Macnaughton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Macnaughton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Macnaughton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Macnaughton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Macnaughton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8008 Macnaughton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8008 Macnaughton Drive does offer parking.
Does 8008 Macnaughton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Macnaughton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Macnaughton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8008 Macnaughton Drive has a pool.
Does 8008 Macnaughton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Macnaughton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Macnaughton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Macnaughton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8008 Macnaughton Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity