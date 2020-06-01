All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8005 ORLANDO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8005 ORLANDO AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8005 ORLANDO AVE

8005 Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8005 Orlando Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 ORLANDO AVE have any available units?
8005 ORLANDO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 ORLANDO AVE have?
Some of 8005 ORLANDO AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 ORLANDO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8005 ORLANDO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 ORLANDO AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 ORLANDO AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8005 ORLANDO AVE offer parking?
No, 8005 ORLANDO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8005 ORLANDO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 ORLANDO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 ORLANDO AVE have a pool?
No, 8005 ORLANDO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8005 ORLANDO AVE have accessible units?
No, 8005 ORLANDO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 ORLANDO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 ORLANDO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia