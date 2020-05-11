All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7987 Domingue Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7987 Domingue Court
Last updated September 6 2019 at 1:54 PM

7987 Domingue Court

7987 Domingue Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7987 Domingue Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,335, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,335, Available 8/8/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7987 Domingue Court have any available units?
7987 Domingue Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7987 Domingue Court currently offering any rent specials?
7987 Domingue Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7987 Domingue Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7987 Domingue Court is pet friendly.
Does 7987 Domingue Court offer parking?
No, 7987 Domingue Court does not offer parking.
Does 7987 Domingue Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7987 Domingue Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7987 Domingue Court have a pool?
No, 7987 Domingue Court does not have a pool.
Does 7987 Domingue Court have accessible units?
No, 7987 Domingue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7987 Domingue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7987 Domingue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7987 Domingue Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7987 Domingue Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia