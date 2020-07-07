Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have any available units?
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West offer parking?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have a pool?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have accessible units?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
