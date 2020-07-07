All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West

7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have any available units?
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West offer parking?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have a pool?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have accessible units?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7985 Amandas Crossing Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia